Letters

LETTER: Government handouts for Vegas to LA rail line

Don Perry Las Vegas
December 16, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Let me get this straight: Californians will drive to Rancho Cucamonga, pay to park their cars and pay to board a high-speed rail line. They will then disembark near the Strip, then pay for a rideshare or taxi to go to their hotel. Hmm. That sounds economical … not. Widen some roads and save a couple of billion dollars.

The fact that our government gave $3 billion to this rail line is outrageous. I will go on record as saying that this project will never be completed for the stated $12 billion. My guess is about $20 billion. Try making that back in revenue.

