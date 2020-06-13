LETTER: Government labor organizations and ‘systemic’ racism

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Are public-service unions unwittingly complicit in perceived systemic racism? Teacher unions support Democrat lawmakers with their union dues. In return they do all they can to kill school choice in minority communities, preventing minority students from achieving excellence in education. Police unions support and defend the worst of the few police officers who betray their public trust in minority communities.

Are public-service unions worth the cost to taxpaying citizens who have no voice in the outcome of their activities? It is a question worth asking.