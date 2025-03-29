LETTER: Government must continue to promote green energy

Las Vegas is heating up faster than almost any city in America, second only to Reno.

Las Vegas is heating up faster than almost any city in America, second only to Reno. Your story about Henderson removing grass in parks asked if that will make the city hotter. While removing grass from fields may cause a little heating, the real problem is carbon dioxide in our atmosphere.

Over the next few decades, we need to switch from energy based on fossil fuels to clean energy such as solar, wind, hydro, nuclear and geothermal — all resources that Nevada has plenty of. This change won’t happen overnight but through billions of choices based primarily on cost.

To make this work, our government should help make clean energy cheaper by supporting R&D, innovation and scale while letting fossil fuel prices rise by ending fossil fuel subsidies, adding a slowly increasing carbon fee at the source and giving this money back to American families as a “carbon dividend.”

As a leader in innovation, America can develop these technologies and sell them worldwide. This would help slow down the heating in Las Vegas and beyond.