LETTER: Government-on-government lobbying is often necessary

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I must take exception to your April 26 editorial about ending taxpayer-funded government lobbying. Your last paragraph says it is an injustice to force citizens to pay for campaigns that run counter to their interests. But much of government spending is counter to someone’s interests or desires, from schools to welfare to the road you do not want in your backyard. Lobbying is no different.

But your main thesis that local government should not contact the state Legislature is puzzling. It is not only about increasing taxes. There are many issues that affect local governments. To suggest that a mayor cannot have someone discuss his/her position with the Legislature is contrary to our form of government.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was considering legislation to form a large “innovation zone” in Storey County. Do you think the county commissioners should not be able to present their views to legislators on this issue? That process is lobbying.