42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Government waste and incumbent politicians

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: GOP shouldn’t worry about the midterms
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: The Democratic obsession with Donald Trump
Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Too many orange cones
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
Randy Kornfield Henderson
December 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Dec. 24 editorial on Sen. Rand Paul’s Festivus Report 2025 highlights the lesser-reported waste approved by Congress. Sen Paul, in the footsteps of others, annually issues this report. What is missing is the national outrage and a lack of mainstream reporting. Who wrote these pieces of legislation and, better yet, how did they make it beyond the floor for a vote?

This screams about the need for single-purpose legislation, and for rules stating that the original author must approve any amendment or add-on. The name of that author must be prominently declared, and the bill must stand on its own merits.

The fact that huge omnibus bills are too large to be read, let alone understood, is a systematic failure of Congress and a mark of fiscal irresponsibility. This is not a partisan issue. It is spread across the aisle as both parties, and all elected representatives, do their part to spend your money.

The rules of the House and Senate are not written in the Constitution, and can be changed at the will of the people serving. The fact that they don’t make such changes is the proof that you need to replace all of them at election time by refusing to support a single incumbent. Remember the acronym NOSIR: Not One Single Incumbent Re-elected. We can do better.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Too many orange cones
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Our local politicians need to rethink their obsession with destroying major roadways.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I was taught from a young age that respect for those in law enforcement was expected, and that if you were ever in a situation where an officer gave you an order, you followed it … period.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Blame Nevada voters for high power costs
John M McGrail Las Vegas

Your statement that, “Nevada consumers who are upset at high utility costs should direct their ire to state policy makers” is way off the mark.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @btesfaye)
LETTER: Local BLM land sales?
Pat Russell Henderson

Land could be free for first-time home buyers.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Rain, rain go away
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

Homeowners should be careful not to water when wet weather comes to the valley.

MORE STORIES