LETTER: Government waste and incumbent politicians

Your Dec. 24 editorial on Sen. Rand Paul’s Festivus Report 2025 highlights the lesser-reported waste approved by Congress. Sen Paul, in the footsteps of others, annually issues this report. What is missing is the national outrage and a lack of mainstream reporting. Who wrote these pieces of legislation and, better yet, how did they make it beyond the floor for a vote?

This screams about the need for single-purpose legislation, and for rules stating that the original author must approve any amendment or add-on. The name of that author must be prominently declared, and the bill must stand on its own merits.

The fact that huge omnibus bills are too large to be read, let alone understood, is a systematic failure of Congress and a mark of fiscal irresponsibility. This is not a partisan issue. It is spread across the aisle as both parties, and all elected representatives, do their part to spend your money.

The rules of the House and Senate are not written in the Constitution, and can be changed at the will of the people serving. The fact that they don’t make such changes is the proof that you need to replace all of them at election time by refusing to support a single incumbent. Remember the acronym NOSIR: Not One Single Incumbent Re-elected. We can do better.