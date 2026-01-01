LETTER: Government work sure pays well

The Review-Journal recently published the salary of Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller, who makes around $297,000. He will be getting raises and bonuses to take him into the mid-$350,000 area. Another Clark County public servant commented in the article that Mr. Schiller is underpaid. Maybe he should be in the half-million range like the cops and firefighters. Or the superintendent of the Clark County School District.

I see the Nevada governor knocks down about $170,000, and his subordinates pick around $142,000 from the low-hanging fruit of the green tree. In my opinion, Mr. Schiller’s job should pay less than the governor’s position.

I never thought state, county or city government work would be so over-the-top lucrative. These numbers grossly overshadow the private-sector salaries earned by the stiffs who pay the tab. I may agree to $142,000 yearly for Mr. Schiller and then pass out the hat or church tray to solicit offerings from the general public if they’d like to throw in some extra shekels for his bonus money. Are they really that good and talented?