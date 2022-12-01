LETTER: Government workers driving taxpayer-funded Teslas?

While stopping at the bank, I noticed a Tesla parked next to me. Upon getting out of my car, I then noticed it was a Clark County car with signs on the side doors and trunk.

I realize that city, county and state vehicles are going to go electric. There are many brands of vehicles, however, that are much cheaper than Tesla. You can start with Ford and Chevy and go from there. Who gets to make the decision to purchase these vehicles, and are bids submitted for the most economical and functional vehicle for the needed purchase? If it is just to drive around town, it doesn’t have to be a Tesla.

There should be public transparency of how many electric vehicles have been purchased statewide and at what cost. My tax dollars can go only so far, and I could provide a list of neglected agencies and areas in Clark County alone. Time for public accountability.