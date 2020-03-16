59°F
LETTER: Governments getting an “F” on coronavirus

Bruce Feher Las Vegas
March 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Some call the new coronavirus scare hype. Some say it will soon pass. Others fear it. In any event, I give government, at all levels, a big fat “F.”

Taxpayers are forced to pay for all sorts of “services,” and so far the best “advice” from our officials is to wash our hands. Where is the “leadership” so many claim in their campaign materials? Where are the contingency plans? If they knew what to do, wouldn’t they have done it by now?

If anything positive is to come of this crisis, it is the fact that there is too much unnecessary government that doesn’t perform one of the basic functions of its existence: keeping citizens safe.

