46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Governor says he made right decision on business closing

Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas
March 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has the arrogance and gall to state that he made “the right decision” to close down and ruin the economy of Nevada (Saturday Review-Journal). The livelihoods of thousands of Nevadans have been destroyed. If this is the right decision, I would not want to be around when he made a wrong decision.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
2
Security guard killed in murder-suicide at Wynn employee parking garage
Security guard killed in murder-suicide at Wynn employee parking garage
3
Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments going unfilled
Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments going unfilled
4
Coroner IDs man who killed Wynn security guard, self in employee garage
Coroner IDs man who killed Wynn security guard, self in employee garage
5
Sisolak says ‘line-jumping’ by government workers was ‘unfair’
Sisolak says ‘line-jumping’ by government workers was ‘unfair’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.