LETTER: Governor says he made right decision on business closing

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has the arrogance and gall to state that he made “the right decision” to close down and ruin the economy of Nevada (Saturday Review-Journal). The livelihoods of thousands of Nevadans have been destroyed. If this is the right decision, I would not want to be around when he made a wrong decision.