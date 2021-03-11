LETTER: Governor says he made right decision on business closing
March 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak has the arrogance and gall to state that he made “the right decision” to close down and ruin the economy of Nevada (Saturday Review-Journal). The livelihoods of thousands of Nevadans have been destroyed. If this is the right decision, I would not want to be around when he made a wrong decision.