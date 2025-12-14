LETTER: Governor signs much-needed school zone bill

Thanks to Gov. Joe Lombardo signing a bill toughening penalties for violations in school zones, we will have more protection for our students. Perhaps some of these people could have their driver’s license pulled for 30 days.

I have volunteered at two elementary schools in North Las Vegas, and I have seen great parents walking their children to school. I have also seen parents anxious to drop their children off. Just for fun, you can see the latest fashions in pajamas.

Thanks to our governor for his concerns for our youth.