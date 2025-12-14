52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Governor signs much-needed school zone bill

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
Clark County School District administration building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Worshipping Satan in high school
LETTER: A useful service
LETTER: Traffic cameras don’t save lives
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A matter of parental responsibility
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas
December 13, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Thanks to Gov. Joe Lombardo signing a bill toughening penalties for violations in school zones, we will have more protection for our students. Perhaps some of these people could have their driver’s license pulled for 30 days.

I have volunteered at two elementary schools in North Las Vegas, and I have seen great parents walking their children to school. I have also seen parents anxious to drop their children off. Just for fun, you can see the latest fashions in pajamas.

Thanks to our governor for his concerns for our youth.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: A useful service
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Review-Journal judicial survey is a blessing for civic-minded readers.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A major pet peeve
Michael Pravica Henderson

Dogs in restaurants and grocery stores? Where are the health inspectors?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
LETTER: Fraud in Minnesota
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Don’t make blanket assumptions about the entire Somali community.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Trump pardoning drug dealers
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

For those of you who may think President Donald Trump is altruistic in his battles against drug trafficking, think again.

MORE STORIES