LETTER: Governor wants funds for school choice

Joe Lombardo speaks with the Review-Journal. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Regarding your Aug. 5 article on Gov. Joe Lombardo pleading for school choice funding, the reality couldn’t be more obvious. Democrats and teachers unions will not willingly cede control of public funds, even though their record of educating our children is abysmal. Every year our public schools drop farther down the list among states. When do we realize that teachers unions have failed our kids? We need to seriously limit their power.