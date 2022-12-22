LETTER: Governor wants to commute death sentences

(Getty Images)

In response to Victor Joecks Friday column on death penalty commutations: Why should a death sentence — whether imposed by a jury or a judge — be discarded? The commandment does not translate as, “Do not kill.” It translates as, “Do not murder.” Killing is rampant in history and some were justified.

Why should a convicted criminal whose deeds have resulted in the death penalty be allowed to live the rest of his or her life with free meals, clothing, medical care and lodging paid for by the taxpayers? Why should we be responsible for this person’s welfare?

I believe that our legal system, while not perfect, does what we expect of it.