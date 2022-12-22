45°F
LETTER: Governor wants to commute death sentences

Earle Malkin Las Vegas
December 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Old priston with it's bars locked up
(Getty Images)

In response to Victor Joecks Friday column on death penalty commutations: Why should a death sentence — whether imposed by a jury or a judge — be discarded? The commandment does not translate as, “Do not kill.” It translates as, “Do not murder.” Killing is rampant in history and some were justified.

Why should a convicted criminal whose deeds have resulted in the death penalty be allowed to live the rest of his or her life with free meals, clothing, medical care and lodging paid for by the taxpayers? Why should we be responsible for this person’s welfare?

I believe that our legal system, while not perfect, does what we expect of it.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move o ...
LETTER: Of house and home
LETTER: Of house and home
Destin LeBlanc Knoxville, Tennessee

The fundamentals for the unhoused.

FILE - President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors ...
LETTER: Joe Biden is a success?
LETTER: Joe Biden is a success?
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

What would be the damage if Democrats labeled him a failure?

