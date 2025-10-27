73°F
Letters

LETTER: Governor’s bill could help save kids

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Len Marciano North Las Vegas
October 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

During the upcoming legislative special session, everyone must support Gov. Joe Lombardo’s Senate Bill 457, the Safe Streets and Neighborhoods Act. This is at least one way of protecting school children from traffic fatalities as they travel to and from school. A section of the bill mandates stricter sentences for DUI offenders who cause harm or re-offend during treatment programs and establishes consecutive sentences for felonies while out on bail or release.

While the tragedy of children being killed or seriously injured traveling to or from school is a complex issue, the governor’s bill is a vital step in protecting those we cherish and love, the children of Nevada.

