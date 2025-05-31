94°F
LETTER: Governor’s education bill will help improve Nevada schools

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Stockman Henderson
May 30, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Sunday letter to the editor, “More money,” Susan Kaiser states that, according to the Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, our governor should not have “vetoed a bill that provided free school lunches that would have guaranteed our students’ basic physiological needs were met.”

She further states that “Nevada’s per pupil funding remains $4000 below the national average” and also that Gov. Joe Lombardo “recently introduced an omnibus education bill designed to pitschools and districts against each other, creating winners and losers.”

The whole purpose if Gov. Lumbardo’s bill is to create winners and losers so the losers can copy the winners and all our students will be successful.

Finally, in 2025 the Top 10 spending public school districts were all in blue states and all had the lowest test scores — proving that more money doesn’t guarantee student success.

