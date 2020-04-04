61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Governor’s order on evictions, mortgages amounts to a taking

Terry Ostlund Las Vegas
April 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak just issued a directive halting all residential and commercial evictions in the state (Monday Review-Journal). That directive is by definition the taking of property without compensation. If I’m not mistaken, that was one of the issues we had with King George III that led to the revolution of 1776.

The governor said that this does not constitute “free rent” and that renters would have work with the landlord to make up missed rent. This is simply ridiculous. If someone were being evicted for not paying rent, who would think that they would suddenly become responsible renters in the future and make up the months of rent they already owed?

I’m am not suggesting that we kick people out on the street. But if the government takes control of an individual’s property, that causes economic harm to that individual or company, and the government is responsible for any and all consequences of that action. The government does not have the right under any circumstance to take control of private property without compensation.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe
3
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
4
Pandemic policy keeps Las Vegas man from terminally ill wife’s bedside
Pandemic policy keeps Las Vegas man from terminally ill wife’s bedside
5
Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson making good use of offseason
Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson making good use of offseason
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak and a drug ban
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Steve Sisolak, but I agree to a point with his restriction on the drug hydroxychloroquine.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: We all have to live with a little inconvenience
Robert Collins Las Vegas

Letter writer Eric Yaillen was displeased with the decision by local stores to have an early line for seniors. I applaud the stores for taking this action.