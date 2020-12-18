LETTER: Governor’s orders should hit big-box stores

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As of now, the governor’s efforts to reduce COVID numbers this fall and winter do not seem very effective. I would suggest an approach that may have some impact without further damaging Nevada’s economy.

It was recently reported that profits at Amazon, grocery stores and big-box stores such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and Costco have increased during this pandemic, all at the expense of small businesses. Some of them have decreased operating hours.

If the governor wants to have some impact on the COVID numbers, maybe he should take a look at a little different approach. I think most experts would agree — whether someone has a mask or not — the more time one is exposed to other people, the more likely one is to get COVID.

Let’s try reducing the time people are around people, especially at the big-box stores such as Costco, which is always crowded. The governor should mandate they increase their operating hours and reduce the number of people allowed in the building at one time. He should fine them $100,000 every time they move merchandise around causing people to spend twice as much time in their store looking for a product they normally use. Put all new products on one aisle and mark it as such and leave the remainder of the products in the same place.

Look at the benefit. More job opportunities for the unemployed with increased hours, and less time people are exposed to other people.