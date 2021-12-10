50°F
LETTER: Great idea to expand Red Rock

Carolyn Marcu-Sbraccia Las Vegas
December 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Most folks know what a special place Red Rock Canyon is. It’s so special, it may be getting loved to death. So I was very relieved to hear there’s a chance that the whole recreation area might be expanded by 50,000 acres, about 25 percent. That would ease a lot of pressure on the environment and the people who visit.

The public lands bill that’s being debated now has a lot in it. I really like that it sets aside so much land in Clark County for permanent conservation. But the best part, as far as I’m concerned, is the expansion of Red Rock. It’s not even 20 miles from the Strip and yet it’s a world apart. We need to take care of it, and letting it grow is one way to do that.

Congress doesn’t get much credit for doing good things, but this is one thing it could do to benefit the environment and a whole lot of people.

