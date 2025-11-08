LETTER: Greedy capitalists lead Americans to support socialism

Victor Joecks Nov. 2 column, “Have Dems found their Trump,” was spot on. Like it or not, socialism is our future. Capitalism will not survive without decent jobs that pay way more than $30-an-hour for a robust middle class.

Republican policies, corruption and a love of power have created an authoritarian system that fosters every increasing wage inequality and hopelessness that will drive a majority of future voters into the arms of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal candidates who offer hope. If you consider the loss of jobs that AI is creating and will exponentially continue to create, how are we going to survive as a nation without jobs and a social safety net that will allow people to survive and have a decent quality of life?

Our billionaire elite class will ride the AI train to eliminate jobs and increase productivity. AI will also allow corruption to flourish with the manipulation of the press and the information that people receive. AI will use fear and hate to further divide our nation and control our lives. We are losing our freedom and commonality that allows nations to flourish. As a retired Army veteran, I vote for socialism over slavery.