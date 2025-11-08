65°F
Letters

LETTER: Greedy capitalists lead Americans to support socialism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: America is the land of opportunity
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: Nevada and in-game betting
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Free parking on the Strip for locals
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Eastside Cannery is perfect for the homeless
Kurt Smith Boise, Idaho
November 7, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Victor Joecks Nov. 2 column, “Have Dems found their Trump,” was spot on. Like it or not, socialism is our future. Capitalism will not survive without decent jobs that pay way more than $30-an-hour for a robust middle class.

Republican policies, corruption and a love of power have created an authoritarian system that fosters every increasing wage inequality and hopelessness that will drive a majority of future voters into the arms of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal candidates who offer hope. If you consider the loss of jobs that AI is creating and will exponentially continue to create, how are we going to survive as a nation without jobs and a social safety net that will allow people to survive and have a decent quality of life?

Our billionaire elite class will ride the AI train to eliminate jobs and increase productivity. AI will also allow corruption to flourish with the manipulation of the press and the information that people receive. AI will use fear and hate to further divide our nation and control our lives. We are losing our freedom and commonality that allows nations to flourish. As a retired Army veteran, I vote for socialism over slavery.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Free parking on the Strip for locals
Gerald Malone Henderson

Recently, we locals got a wonderful surprise when we visited The Bellagio. Turns out the locals can park for free for three hours.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Eastside Cannery is perfect for the homeless
David Livingston Las Vegas

Edward Vodek recent letter about the Eastside Cannery being considered for a shelter and rehabilitation center for the homeless was spot on.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Charter schools aren’t great for teachers
Mick Kilburn Pahrump

When choosing to send your children to a charter schools, you might want to consider some of the derogatory aspects of being a charter school teacher.

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee marches lockstep with Democrats
James C. Woods Henderson

It is difficult to escape the conclusion the Rep. Lee is more interested in marching lockstep with her party than the welfare of her constituents.

The Eastside Cannery is seen at 5255 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Turn the Eastside Cannery into a shelter?
Joe Lopez Las Vegas

Edward Vodek may think it is a good idea to turn the Eastside Cannery into some sort of shelter (Oct. 31 letter), but he probably doesn’t live close by.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: AG Ford with another lawsuit
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

As usual, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is jumping on the bandwagon with other democratic AGs, this time suing Donald Trump and the federal government over SNAP benefit payouts.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo file)
LETTER: Schumer and Trump need to end the shutodown
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer, please open up our government. It’s no longer a matter of who is going to win. It’s a matter of the people and country losing.

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Same old, same old in Washington
Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona

Here we are, at it again. Nothing accomplished. Everyone not getting paid, except members of Congress. Wow, what leadership.

