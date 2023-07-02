LETTER: Greedy right wingers cast light on Nevada renewable energy mandate

This Monday, June 13, 2022, photo shows a wind turbine at a wind farm along the Montana-Wyoming state line. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)

Tuesday’s Review-Journal editorial, which casts shade on the mandate to draw 50 percent of Nevada’s energy from renewable resources by 2030, is exhibit No. 1 in the case against the newspaper’s editorial page staff, which appears to be nothing but mindless tools for the far right fossil fuel fan club.

Just as the supporters of renewable energy claim, nobody charges us for the use of wind or sun — that is an incontrovertible truth. And that is why those on the greedy right refuse to address the issue with integrity. They are simply too set on protecting their positions in the wealth-amassing contest to see beyond fossil fuel profits today. They sure as hell don’t lose sleep if their profits cost the average consumer.

To the contrary, that fossil fuel industry which the Review-Journal pities and defends has a history of venality that includes price gouging, price fixing and years of lying about the science underlying climate change. The editorial touches on the truth, saying that the increased costs are not all necessarily related to that legislative mandate. No matter if any part is so attributable, it is a price we should gladly pay.

You see, many of us common folk just want to see the Earth remain inhabitable for ourselves and our progeny even if that costs us some paper wealth. We can’t breathe or drink money, but we sure can enjoy better air and safer water and moderation of climate change when we extinguish fossil fuel greed in exchange for a healthy future.