LETTER: Green energy contradictions

Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Only one criticism can be found with your May 9 editorial, “Another chapter in greens vs. green energy saga”: You didn’t put it on the front page, or at least on the front page of the B section. The idea that the more rabid greenies and their allies oppose the domestic production of the most critical materials needed to achieve their ideal carbon-free energy world is, to say the least, inconceivable.

Also, they seem to oppose creating new sources of electricity that would power that world. Do they think electricity comes out of the wall by magic?