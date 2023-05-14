79°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Green energy contradictions

Jack Corrick Boulder City
May 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Only one criticism can be found with your May 9 editorial, “Another chapter in greens vs. green energy saga”: You didn’t put it on the front page, or at least on the front page of the B section. The idea that the more rabid greenies and their allies oppose the domestic production of the most critical materials needed to achieve their ideal carbon-free energy world is, to say the least, inconceivable.

Also, they seem to oppose creating new sources of electricity that would power that world. Do they think electricity comes out of the wall by magic?

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
3
‘People are flocking to it’: Inside Las Vegas’ latest luxury home community
‘People are flocking to it’: Inside Las Vegas’ latest luxury home community
4
Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL
Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL
5
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-J ...
LETTER: A’s making a mistake with stadium location
Jerry Peckinpaugh Las Vegas

If they want our tax dollars and want a 70 percent local fan base, then the A’s need to reconsider their thinking of the Strip as the stadium location.

An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2 ...
LETTER: Why celebrate mega mansions in Las Vegas?
Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

Seriously? Your Sunday Real Estate section featured a 55,000-square-foot home. That’s not a home, that’s a conference center.

More stories for you
LETTER: Nevada and renewable energy
LETTER: Nevada and renewable energy
LETTER: Taxpayer money for Formula 1
LETTER: Taxpayer money for Formula 1
LETTER: Biden EV plan will turn us all into pedestrians
LETTER: Biden EV plan will turn us all into pedestrians
LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Daily hotel service can boost safety
LETTER: Daily hotel service can boost safety
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending