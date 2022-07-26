82°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Green energy is a serious solution to our problems

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
July 25, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

In his bewildering July 17 letter, Mike Hansen claims that people who champion green energy lack serious solutions to America’s energy needs. He needs to read up on the Texas power grid. During the ongoing, crushing heat in the Lone Star State, wind and solar power have protected the state’s citizens from massive electric grid failures, according to the Dallas Morning News. I wonder if Mr. Hansen has connections to the oil lobby?

MOST READ
1
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
2
Storm, flooding in northwest Arizona could spread to Las Vegas on Monday
Storm, flooding in northwest Arizona could spread to Las Vegas on Monday
3
CCSD offers plan on mask-wearing, distance learning as classes return
CCSD offers plan on mask-wearing, distance learning as classes return
4
Students, parents weigh in on early start times in Clark County schools
Students, parents weigh in on early start times in Clark County schools
5
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Victor Joecks, Joe Biden and COVID
Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

Science is hard, but most members of the public want absolutely risk-free solutions. That’s not the way it works.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Handouts are ruining the nation
David Ballard Las Vegas

If we don’t get back to the idea that one must work for what one has, we are doomed as a country.