LETTER: Green energy is a serious solution to our problems
Just look how wind, solar is saving Texas.
In his bewildering July 17 letter, Mike Hansen claims that people who champion green energy lack serious solutions to America’s energy needs. He needs to read up on the Texas power grid. During the ongoing, crushing heat in the Lone Star State, wind and solar power have protected the state’s citizens from massive electric grid failures, according to the Dallas Morning News. I wonder if Mr. Hansen has connections to the oil lobby?