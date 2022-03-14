LETTER: Green energy not ready for prime time

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

As the current administration needlessly shut down our energy independence, we need to ask why. Worldwide energy prices are out of control, and we are becoming dependent on enemies of our country for fuels readily available right here. President Joe Biden says we’re going to rebuild our infrastructure with American-made steel. Can steel be made with solar or wind energy? Has a single laid-off American energy worker gotten a new job in solar or wind?

As even Elon Musk now says, Mr. Biden’s moves were premature. Green energy isn’t ready and, until it is, let’s put America back to working.