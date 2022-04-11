LETTER: Green is good, but we need energy now

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden’s war on fossil fuels makes no sense. It’s a great idea to transition to renewable energy, and I’m all for it. However, total reliance on renewables is still many years in the future. In the meantime we need to utilize our own oil, gas and coal — not only for our own use, but to supply Europe and other allies. This will cripple Putin more than sanctions alone.

We should also be mining our coal for sale to Europe and other countries, even China. Make China reliant on us for a change. As far as pollution is concerned, the world still burns coal, oil and natural gas whether it is mined here in the United States or elsewhere . The United States could use the extra revenue from sales to invest in clean energy research for the future.