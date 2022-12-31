LETTER: Greens continue their folly on energy and the environment

Eileen DeFrancisco, of Middletown, shoots a video of Three Mile Island, site of the United States' worst commercial nuclear power accident, minutes before the power plant was shut down on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Your Wednesday editorial “Greens work overtime to scuttle green energy projects” highlights the latest in a long line of blind miscalculations and poor decisions to preserve the environment.

For 50 years, misguided environmentalists sought to stop development of green-friendly nuclear power projects. Their actions crippled a critical industry providing clean electric power. Now many of these same “environmentalists” want to save the plants from closure and support building more.

However, the industry has “left the building” and necessary infrastructure no longer exists in America.