Letters

LETTER: Grinding your teeth over high electric bills

Timothy Fitzgerald Las Vegas
June 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regarding the newest rate adjustment from NV Energy reported in Thursday’s Review-Journal. The company says residential rates will come down 37 cents a month. I find it ridiculous to suggest they’re giving us a break.

Look at the headlines from just last December. A Reno news channel asked: “What’s going on with energy prices?” One customer says his bill went from $238 in October of 2021 to $281 in October 2022. And he used 8 percent less energy. One woman said her bill went up $200 dollars — practically a car payment.

NV Energy’s corporate communications people say the company is paying more for natural gas and passing it on to customers. So please stop with the “we’re giving homeowners a break” with our rate reduction. It’s an insult and a slap in the face to those on fixed incomes.

I just hope none of those complaining voted for the energy-hating administration currently in the White House. There is a direct correlation between high energy prices and the Biden administration — and we’re all suffering for it.

