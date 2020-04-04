61°F
Letters

LETTER: Grocery store workers need more protection against virus

James Ream Las Vegas
April 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It is disturbing that so many grocery outlets have not equipped store workers with protection from COVID-19. Cashiers come much closer than six feet to dozens of customers every hour. The cashiers and other grocery workers are serving our community in its time of need. COVID-19 is only mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic in the vast majority of cases. How is anyone supposed to know whether a given person is infected, let alone hundreds who come up to a cash register in one shift and share the air with a cashier?

COVID-19 lives in the air. It can be acquired by breathing normally at arm’s length with an infected person. No mask? No barrier material? No fan?

The indifference by ownership is obviously endangering the cashiers.

LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak and a drug ban
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Steve Sisolak, but I agree to a point with his restriction on the drug hydroxychloroquine.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: We all have to live with a little inconvenience
Robert Collins Las Vegas

Letter writer Eric Yaillen was displeased with the decision by local stores to have an early line for seniors. I applaud the stores for taking this action.