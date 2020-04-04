LETTER: Grocery store workers need more protection against virus

Las Vegas Review-Journal file

It is disturbing that so many grocery outlets have not equipped store workers with protection from COVID-19. Cashiers come much closer than six feet to dozens of customers every hour. The cashiers and other grocery workers are serving our community in its time of need. COVID-19 is only mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic in the vast majority of cases. How is anyone supposed to know whether a given person is infected, let alone hundreds who come up to a cash register in one shift and share the air with a cashier?

COVID-19 lives in the air. It can be acquired by breathing normally at arm’s length with an infected person. No mask? No barrier material? No fan?

The indifference by ownership is obviously endangering the cashiers.