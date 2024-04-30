77°F
LETTER: Groundbreaking on a rail line to California

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brightline West, on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Nevada's open space is a gift
Mike Growney Las Vegas
April 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I totally agree with John Turzer’s Saturday letter about the Brightline rail project. It will make the Las Vegas Monorail look like a gold mine. Remember the initial promises that no taxpayer money will be involved? I’m voting against every politician who — in the picture at the groundbreaking shown in the Review-Journal — celebrated pouring our tax money down the drain. You should to, or it will never end.

LETTER: Nevada's open space is a gift
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

The governor’s suggestion to release more of Nevada’s federally owned land is a form of federal spending and diminishes Nevada’s gift of open space.

