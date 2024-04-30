LETTER: Groundbreaking on a rail line to California

I’m voting against every politician who — in the picture at the groundbreaking shown in the Review-Journal — celebrated pouring our tax money down the drain.

I totally agree with John Turzer’s Saturday letter about the Brightline rail project. It will make the Las Vegas Monorail look like a gold mine. Remember the initial promises that no taxpayer money will be involved? I’m voting against every politician who — in the picture at the groundbreaking shown in the Review-Journal — celebrated pouring our tax money down the drain. You should to, or it will never end.