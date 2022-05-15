LETTER: Group working to recruit qualified candidates for Clark County School Board

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thank you for your May 6 editorial calling attention to the importance of allowing voters to have a say in the composition of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees. A Better Choice PAC is working to do as you requested.

The PAC was formed in February 2020 when a group of former district trustees and other community leaders met to create an organization to encourage qualified candidates to run for trustee. This organization will also recommend candidates to the community to support when we feel they have the qualities and experience to become effective trustees to ensure student achievement and school safety.

Voters should study candidate experience and their platforms. Do candidates know the function of the board? Is student achievement and safety a priority in their vision for the district? Can they support board decisions even when they are not on the prevailing side? Can they commit to the number of hours needed, 20-30 per week?

Voters should vote the entire ballot. School Board trustees are usually near the bottom. Study the candidates.