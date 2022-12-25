LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, early morning rush hour traffic crawls along the Hollywood Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles. One promise of ride-hailing companies was a drop in the number of cars in urban areas and an easing of clogged city streets. But a survey by an urban planning group suggests the opposite: That ride-hailing companies may be pulling riders off buses, subways and bicycles and putting them in cars. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

In his Dec. 18 commentary, Antony Davies, a Duquesne University economics professor, wrote, “The truth is humans create resources. When Malthusians point to explosive population growth, they think they are identifying a problem. The truth is they are identifying the solution.”

His position in simple terms: A larger population is beneficial for humanity. If he is correct, humanity should increase its population from the current 8 billion to 20 billion. No, that is not correct. If more people are better, we should attempt to reach 100 billion. No, that is not correct. If more people are better, we should try for 100 trillion.

A growing population is the same as a growing cancer: It will kill everything. A growing population will cause the collapse of civilization, the deaths of billions and even the extinction of the human species in the very near future.