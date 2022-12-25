51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
December 24, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, early morning rush hour traffic crawls along the Holl ...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, early morning rush hour traffic crawls along the Hollywood Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles. One promise of ride-hailing companies was a drop in the number of cars in urban areas and an easing of clogged city streets. But a survey by an urban planning group suggests the opposite: That ride-hailing companies may be pulling riders off buses, subways and bicycles and putting them in cars. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

In his Dec. 18 commentary, Antony Davies, a Duquesne University economics professor, wrote, “The truth is humans create resources. When Malthusians point to explosive population growth, they think they are identifying a problem. The truth is they are identifying the solution.”

His position in simple terms: A larger population is beneficial for humanity. If he is correct, humanity should increase its population from the current 8 billion to 20 billion. No, that is not correct. If more people are better, we should attempt to reach 100 billion. No, that is not correct. If more people are better, we should try for 100 trillion.

A growing population is the same as a growing cancer: It will kill everything. A growing population will cause the collapse of civilization, the deaths of billions and even the extinction of the human species in the very near future.

MOST READ
1
Waiter shot 11 times suing bail reform group that helped client get out of jail
Waiter shot 11 times suing bail reform group that helped client get out of jail
2
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
3
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
4
Southbound I-15 reopened near Jean after fatal crash
Southbound I-15 reopened near Jean after fatal crash
5
Fontainebleau gets $2.2B financing, on track to open in 2023
Fontainebleau gets $2.2B financing, on track to open in 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A UNLV classroom is prepped for incoming students at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology ...
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
Evan Blythin Las Vegas The writer is a emeritus professor at UNLV.

Thinking about the state’s higher education offerings.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move o ...
LETTER: Of house and home
Destin LeBlanc Knoxville, Tennessee

The fundamentals for the unhoused.

More stories for you
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Global warming and polar bears
LETTER: Global warming and polar bears
LETTER: Don’t compare Reno and Las Vegas in terms of traffic
LETTER: Don’t compare Reno and Las Vegas in terms of traffic
LETTER: Biden agrees to climate change reparations
LETTER: Biden agrees to climate change reparations
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s plans for Nevada public schools
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s plans for Nevada public schools
COMMENTARY: The Malthusian contradiction
COMMENTARY: The Malthusian contradiction