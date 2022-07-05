LETTER: Growth is causing Las Vegas’ water problems

The powers that be have let the valley become overpopulated.

The Las Vegas strip is seen as a new housing development is underway at the corner of Gallarate Drive and Via Allegro on Wednesday, March, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In response to Colton Lochhead’s explanation (“‘No-nonsense water crisis’,” June 26) of “how we got here”: It’s pretty obvious that the powers that be have let the valley become overpopulated. A study from the 1940s outlined a plan for the valley and said the valley would not support more than 500,000 people, if that. Somehow the report vanished in the late 1950s.

If they really want to conserve water, they should quit handing out building permits. They should have done that 2 million people ago.