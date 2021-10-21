62°F
LETTER: Gruden had to go after criticizing the Roger Goodell

Jerry Berg Boulder City
October 20, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game.
Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I am not a big Raiders fan nor a diehard Jon Gruden advocate. But, in my opinion, the NFL was gunning for him because of the things he said about Commissioner Roger Goodell.

While I’m not defending what came to light, I find it hard to believe that no other team or league personnel have sent emails like the ones sent by Mr. Gruden. Does the NFL expect us to believe that, out of the league’s thousands of employees and players, Mr. Gruden’s transgressions were the only ones found? Baloney. Mr. Gruden’s main sin was making remarks about the king, Mr. Goodell.

