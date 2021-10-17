64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Gruden the victim of our one-sided culture wars

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
October 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

So Jon Gruden sent a few insensitive emails a few years ago, and for that he deserves just about the death penalty. No compassion from compassionate wokes. At the same time, Virginia governor blackface is happily finishing his last term. Joy Reed, the anchor on one of the most anti-American cable channels, is still hosting her show even though some years ago she posted a few homophobic tweets. No need for them to lose their jobs. Woke brigades got their backs.

It seems to me that these culture wars are pretty much one-sided. But wokes better be careful. You don’t want to wake up the sleeping giant.

MOST READ
1
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
2
LETTER: Biden’s great bait and switch
LETTER: Biden’s great bait and switch
3
Local TV reporter ‘Chopper Tom’ Hawley dies at 60
Local TV reporter ‘Chopper Tom’ Hawley dies at 60
4
Dan Wheldon’s fatal crash at LVMS recalled 10 years later
Dan Wheldon’s fatal crash at LVMS recalled 10 years later
5
Raiders report: Star running back misses practice
Raiders report: Star running back misses practice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Discouraging vaccines?
Dorothy A. Doudy Mesquite

Story on woman who suffered blood clots could stop people from getting shots.