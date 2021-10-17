LETTER: Gruden the victim of our one-sided culture wars

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

So Jon Gruden sent a few insensitive emails a few years ago, and for that he deserves just about the death penalty. No compassion from compassionate wokes. At the same time, Virginia governor blackface is happily finishing his last term. Joy Reed, the anchor on one of the most anti-American cable channels, is still hosting her show even though some years ago she posted a few homophobic tweets. No need for them to lose their jobs. Woke brigades got their backs.

It seems to me that these culture wars are pretty much one-sided. But wokes better be careful. You don’t want to wake up the sleeping giant.