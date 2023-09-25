77°F
Letters

LETTER: Guide on lost, stray animals was a community service

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
September 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

I would like to express sincere gratitude to Brett Clarkson and the Review-Journal for providing the comprehensive guide that detailed what to do with a found animal who may be lost or a stray. It’s noteworthy when our local media not only report the news but go a step further to provide helpful and sorely needed information to their readers or viewers.

With the homeless animal crisis overtaking communities across the nation, citizens are often at a loss as to the correct procedures that will enable them to reunite found animals — or at least ensure that they are placed into the right hands.

Thank you, also, for providing insight into what has led to these issues. And let’s not forget that breeding, retail pet sales and a refusal to spay and neuter (a violation) are significant contributors to the problem as well.

