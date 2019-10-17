70°F
Letters

LETTER: Gun laws don’t work

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
October 16, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Phil Kim’s Oct. 9 letter in which he wrote that, in the aftermath of gun violence, families are torn apart: There is no argument with his statement, just with his solution for ending gun violence.

From the day Cain killed Abel, no one has come up with a solution to stop one person from killing another. Yes, laws have been enacted and murderers punished. Yet killings continue.

Gun laws sound good. But to the sane, law-abiding American citizen who possesses a firearm to protect self and family, laws that eat away at the Second Amendment are insane. Criminals do not obey any law.

