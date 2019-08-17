97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Gun lobby’s mantra makes no sense

Randall Buie Henderson
August 16, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

We use a disinfecting wipe around our house that the label says “kills 99.99 percent of germs.” But you know what? It doesn’t kill 100 percent so we should probably stop using it. Additionally, we should go into our garden and find decaying plant matter and our pet’s manure and spread this mixture all over our counters.

Sadly this ridiculous logic is being used by gun advocates and is being supported by Republican lawmakers on a daily basis.

When even the most basic of gun reforms — such as banning assault weapons, universal background checks, banning high volume magazines, etc. — is introduced, the gun lobby’s first line of defense is always, “It won’t stop all gun crimes.”

And the solution it gives to the politicians? More guns for more people. Make sure that the mentally ill have an opportunity to own several. Allow open carry to prop up people’s fragile sense of self-worth. Concede that people can buy guns in secret at gun shows and through the internet. Put military-designed firearms, which have absolutely no application in the sport of hunting, on the open market for general consumption.

The result? Politicians get rich. Gun manufacturers get rich. The NRA becomes an influence peddler. And, according to the Gun Violence Archive as of Aug. 7, 33,958 instances of gun violence have occurred in calendar 2019, including 254 mass shootings.

Does that sound like a fair trade to you?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: When did politics turn into a giant temper tantrum?
David Ballard Las Vegas

I see a lot of people on both sides with “temper tantrums.” How are we to teach our children if they see adults with angry words and demonstrations in the streets?

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump isn’t great …
Joseph Grabowski Las Vegas

… but I am seriously considering voting for him next year, if only to prevent some Democratic socialist from being elected.

President Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: On Baltimore, President Donald Trump and rats
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

Enough already about the rats. Michael Ramirez, in his Aug. 5 political cartoon, used that topic to get in a swipe against Baltimore and the residents of that large and historic city.

LETTER: Regulating bullets might slow down mass shooters
Schyler Frost Henderson

Instead of taking away guns, let’s regulate the bullets. If you own a gun, handgun or rifle, you can buy only enough bullets for the capacity of the gun.

Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)
LETTER: How would huge taxes affect Powerball players?
Bob Kaluza Henderson

Most Powerball players hope to win big dollars, probably enough money to never work again. Under Sanders’ or de Blasio’s tax plans, only government would live the dream.