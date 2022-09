Gabriel Charles is shown during a news conference with Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Charles was shot early Saturday morning by Officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, after he shot Tomburo police said. Charles later died from his injuries. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metro officer Tierney Tomburo was shot by Gabriel Herrera Charles, who by law was not allowed to have a firearm. When they pass more gun laws abridging peoples’ rights to have guns, this won’t happen again.

Oh, wait, people who commit felonies don’t care about laws.