LETTER: Gun violence has many people living in fear

How safe are our lives and the lives of those we love or care about?

Your Oct. 1 tribute to the victims of the mass slaying in Las Vegas was very nice. But why don’t you post photos of everyone killed by gun violence every day? Maybe it will awaken readers to the needless slaughter of innocent people.

With the proliferation of guns, who knows who will be the next victims? Call me paranoid, but I fear for my family’s and my own life every time we leave our home.

Finally, having taught for 44 years — 26 of which for the Clark County School District — I encountered students who I believed had extreme anger or emotional problems. Did I believe these students could have created violent acts? Absolutely. I was assaulted three times during my teaching career. Fortunately no guns were involved.

How safe are our lives and the lives of those we love or care about? It is something everyone should consider. We need to solve this gun violence immediately.