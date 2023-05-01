83°F
Letters

LETTER: Gun violence is but a symptom

Timothy Fitzgerald Las Vegas
April 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

In reponse to James Geffert’s April 24 letter on guns:

We had gun racks in our trucks, yet no one shot anyone. Why is that? Nowadays nobody wants to discuss the elephant in the room: our sick culture, removing God and prayer from schools; the mental illness affecting our children, like all the drugs prescribed to them by parents too busy to keep track of their kids; social media; and now telling them they can be any gender they want. All this is more dangerous than any gun. Fix society. Guns aren’t the problem.

