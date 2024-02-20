59°F
Letters

LETTER: Guns over butter

S. Brooke Las Vegas
February 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
The U.S. Senate just approved a bill for $95 billion to continue funding the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Most of this money will funnel back to the U.S. military industrial complex. Do the math. That is $330 for every man, woman and child in the United States. For my household, that comes to $2,000. If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

Where is the outrage? Pay attention, people.

