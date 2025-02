Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Regarding Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, I have a very simple question. If the objective of DOGE workers is to find waste, fraud and abuse, how can they possibly do that without access to who is getting payments from the government?

The ignorance from the Democrats on how to identify federal wrongdoing is beyond amazing, but not surprising.