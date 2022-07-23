102°F
LETTER: Handouts are ruining the nation

David Ballard Las Vegas
July 22, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Why would anybody want to live in America, when criminals are released into society because of liberal judges and district attorneys. Why? Because of the free money the government gives out. Because political parties need votes and want to take care of people from birth to grave. Too many people think we can take care of the world’s problems and people. If we don’t get back to the idea that one must work for what one has, we are doomed as a country.

LETTER: No firearms at the mall?
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

I recently went to a Las Vegas mall. A sign was posted stating that firearms were not permitted. I chose not to shop there.