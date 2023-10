LETTER: Handouts for EVs make good sense

Saturday’s editorial on “handouts and mandates” didn’t seem clear about why our government subsidizes, or pays people, to buy electric cars to save nonrenewable gas and oil.

(Getty Images)

The Review-Journal opinion page seems clear on the concept of our local water company paying people to remove grass to save water. Yet Saturday’s editorial on “handouts and mandates” didn’t seem clear about why our government subsidizes, or pays people, to buy electric cars to save nonrenewable gas and oil.