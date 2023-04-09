LETTER: Handouts for the Oakland A’s
How about billionaire owners sign players and build their own stadiums?
Recent letters and articles mentioning the low attendance of the Oakland A’s allude to a lack of interest from Oakland fans. But the reason for the attendance issue is a lack of spending by the A’s owner. Players who mature into stars are traded rather than signed to long-term deals. And now the A’s are lobbying for public money to build a Vegas ballpark? How about billionaire owners spend their own money and invest in ballparks and players to attract fans?