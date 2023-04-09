LETTER: Handouts for the Oakland A’s

Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Recent letters and articles mentioning the low attendance of the Oakland A’s allude to a lack of interest from Oakland fans. But the reason for the attendance issue is a lack of spending by the A’s owner. Players who mature into stars are traded rather than signed to long-term deals. And now the A’s are lobbying for public money to build a Vegas ballpark? How about billionaire owners spend their own money and invest in ballparks and players to attract fans?