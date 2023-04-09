66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Handouts for the Oakland A’s

Fred Oyang Henderson
April 8, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtow ...
Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Recent letters and articles mentioning the low attendance of the Oakland A’s allude to a lack of interest from Oakland fans. But the reason for the attendance issue is a lack of spending by the A’s owner. Players who mature into stars are traded rather than signed to long-term deals. And now the A’s are lobbying for public money to build a Vegas ballpark? How about billionaire owners spend their own money and invest in ballparks and players to attract fans?

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
2
Mom owns the condo so we aren’t renters
Mom owns the condo so we aren’t renters
3
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
4
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
5
MSG Entertainment settles lawsuits linked to MSG Sphere
MSG Entertainment settles lawsuits linked to MSG Sphere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
LETTER: To the point
Deborah White Henderson

Four words for Gov. Joe Lombardo about election laws:

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boul ...
LETTER: The FBI and the Vegas shooting
By Eric Lier Boulder City

It is the documents the FBI is not releasing that the public should be demanding and that may indicate the true motive for the deranged madman.

More stories for you
LETTER: The mustang as the state horse?
LETTER: The mustang as the state horse?
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker wants prisoners to make minimum wage
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker wants prisoners to make minimum wage
LETTER: It’s OK to be woke
LETTER: It’s OK to be woke
LETTER: Carson City proposals will make homeless problems worse
LETTER: Carson City proposals will make homeless problems worse
LETTER: Harry Reid International gets a federal handout
LETTER: Harry Reid International gets a federal handout