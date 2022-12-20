40°F
Letters

LETTER: Hanson critic can’t handle the truth

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
December 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In response to Richard A. Hebert’s Thursday letter castigating syndicated columnist Victor Davis Hanson and the Review-Journal: The famous line in the movie “A Few Good Men” comes to mind: Mr. Hebert “can’t handle the truth.”

All the line-by-line items Mr. Hanson enumerates regarding President Joe Biden’s failures are well-documented and indisputable. Mr. Hebert should remember that Mr. Hanson appears in the opinion section. People give theirs and you can give yours. It’s still, for now, a free country.

Mr. Hebert can’t challenge Mr. Hanson’s accuracy, so he just calls him pompous and a doomsayer surrounded by dark clouds. But Mr. Hanson writes well-researched opinion pieces. That’s what he does.

As a 40-year, loyal subscriber to the Review-Journal, I say bravo to the right-leaning editorial section. And I, too, have suffered the “injustice” of having to read the Sun insert embedded in the Review-Journal. But I do read it in order to more fully understand my opposition. I see it as a public service. Perhaps Mr. Hebert can readjust his perception and see the Review-Journal that way.

FILE - President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors ...
LETTER: Joe Biden is a success?
LETTER: Joe Biden is a success?
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

What would be the damage if Democrats labeled him a failure?

