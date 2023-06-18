LETTER: Hanson’s D-Day column a must read

World War II veterans pose for a photo after a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing at the Elks Lodge at 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I write to commend Victor Davis Hanson on his June 11 column commemorating D-Day. From the time I wore a military uniform at age 14 in high school ROTC until I retired at age 51 from the Army, D-Day was always a defining moment in my desire for service. Whether or not I could have done what our troops did on that day, I don’t know. But one of my most memorable experiences in my more than 90 years of living was walking through the cemetery from Omaha Beach. What the world owes to those men is unforgettable.