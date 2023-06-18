87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Hanson’s D-Day column a must read

Earle Malkin Las Vegas
June 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
World War II veterans pose for a photo after a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of t ...
World War II veterans pose for a photo after a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing at the Elks Lodge at 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I write to commend Victor Davis Hanson on his June 11 column commemorating D-Day. From the time I wore a military uniform at age 14 in high school ROTC until I retired at age 51 from the Army, D-Day was always a defining moment in my desire for service. Whether or not I could have done what our troops did on that day, I don’t know. But one of my most memorable experiences in my more than 90 years of living was walking through the cemetery from Omaha Beach. What the world owes to those men is unforgettable.

MOST READ
1
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
2
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
3
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
4
Toshiba Plaza hits capacity as Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship — PHOTOS
Toshiba Plaza hits capacity as Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship — PHOTOS
5
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Indict Walt Nauta? Why not the biggest liars first?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Indict Walt Nauta? Why not the biggest liars first?
JONAH GOLDBERG: Republicans wanted Clinton prosecuted for her emails. And now they defend Trump?
JONAH GOLDBERG: Republicans wanted Clinton prosecuted for her emails. And now they defend Trump?
VICTOR JOECKS: Crush Marxism. Be a dad.
VICTOR JOECKS: Crush Marxism. Be a dad.
NEVADA VIEWS: It all started with the Runnin’ Rebels
NEVADA VIEWS: It all started with the Runnin’ Rebels
RJ editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez wins national journalism award
RJ editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez wins national journalism award
Bishop Gorman running back commits to Big 10 school
Bishop Gorman running back commits to Big 10 school