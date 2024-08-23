89°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Harris and Walz the perfect pair

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas officials have failed their constituents
A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on F ...
LETTER: Train wouldn’t have helped regarding I-15 shutdown
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris and the border
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Where all children are above average
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas
August 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As excited as Democrats are to have Joe Biden retire after his first term, they’re as unexcited to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the nominees for the party. The reason Ms. Harris is enjoying a slight tick up in the polls is because the independents and Democratic base voters now prefer her over Robert Kennedy Jr. and the other third-party candidates.

Outside of Ms. Harris and Mr. Walz not knowing anything about economics, crime, the border crisis and national political campaigns they’re perfect.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Back to school means watch out for kids
Nanette Shahbaz Las Vegas

I get it. With school back in session, we need to be aware of children going to school and follow all the rules. But how about children and adults doing their part?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Numbers highlight Bidenflation
Mark Vincent Las Vegas

It brings back memories of James Carville coining the 1992 campaign phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Blame the government for inflation
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Politicians keep saying that inflation is caused by price gouging. The opposite is a far more likely scenario.

MORE STORIES