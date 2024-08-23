LETTER: Harris and Walz the perfect pair

As excited as Democrats are to have Joe Biden retire after his first term, they’re as unexcited to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the nominees for the party. The reason Ms. Harris is enjoying a slight tick up in the polls is because the independents and Democratic base voters now prefer her over Robert Kennedy Jr. and the other third-party candidates.

Outside of Ms. Harris and Mr. Walz not knowing anything about economics, crime, the border crisis and national political campaigns they’re perfect.