58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Harris calls Trump ‘unstable’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: We don’t need a businessman in the Oval Office
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The problem with traffic camera tickets
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Boulder City pet cemetery
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Why are we arguing over abortion?
Delores McKee Bullhead City, Arizona
November 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Do we want Kamala Harris as our president?

Ms. Harris has recently been accusing Donald Trump of being “unstable.” Just prior to the Democratic Convention, President Joe Biden removed himself from the presidential race, ostensibly due to his ongoing “confused” behavior, culminating with his sad and unstable public performance on the public debate stage with Mr. Trump.

Ms. Harris, after becoming the Democratic nominee, was asked several times if she ever saw any signs of instability and confusion in President Biden’s behavior during the 3½ years she worked closely with him in the White House. Ms. Harris consistently and publicly defended Mr. Biden as “fine,” “very cognitive,” “on his game” and “running circles around his staff.”

If Ms. Harris did not perceive Mr. Biden’s own instability, how can she now publicly accuse Mr. Trump of something she claimed not to recognize in Mr. Biden? Her judgement regarding assessing people is now called into question.

Alternatively, we may assume she was lying to the American public all along about Mr. Biden’s cognitive instability.

If Harris is so lacking in her ability to tell a simple truth, and compounds the lie repeatedly, do we want her to become president?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Jacky Rosen, drug prices and inflation
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

I don’t believe she has malicious intentions, but at the very least she’s been thoughtless when considering the ramifications of how the overwhelming majority of her votes affect the very people who elected her.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Fair share?
John Hazard Las Vegas

Politicians use “the rich” to divert attention from their reckless spending.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump not fit to be president
Bret West Henderson

His loyalty is to himself and himself alone. He has neither the energy nor the ability to make complex decisions.

MORE STORIES