LETTER: Harris calls Trump ‘unstable’

Do we want Kamala Harris as our president?

Ms. Harris has recently been accusing Donald Trump of being “unstable.” Just prior to the Democratic Convention, President Joe Biden removed himself from the presidential race, ostensibly due to his ongoing “confused” behavior, culminating with his sad and unstable public performance on the public debate stage with Mr. Trump.

Ms. Harris, after becoming the Democratic nominee, was asked several times if she ever saw any signs of instability and confusion in President Biden’s behavior during the 3½ years she worked closely with him in the White House. Ms. Harris consistently and publicly defended Mr. Biden as “fine,” “very cognitive,” “on his game” and “running circles around his staff.”

If Ms. Harris did not perceive Mr. Biden’s own instability, how can she now publicly accuse Mr. Trump of something she claimed not to recognize in Mr. Biden? Her judgement regarding assessing people is now called into question.

Alternatively, we may assume she was lying to the American public all along about Mr. Biden’s cognitive instability.

If Harris is so lacking in her ability to tell a simple truth, and compounds the lie repeatedly, do we want her to become president?