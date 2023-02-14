LETTER: Harris goes to Nichols memorial

Has she visited ceremonies for any dead police officers?

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

While the loss of any life is unfortunate, I did some research after seeing the vice president at the Tyre Nichols memorial. I found that no high-level executive in the White House has attended a slain police or sheriff officer’s funeral/memorial since this administration took office.

It was obvious that Kamala Harris was reading from a prepared script. She should be embarrassed. Can we call it photo op?