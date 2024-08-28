LETTER: Harris just wants to keep on spending

I listened to Kamala Harris deliver her list of what she will do on day one to solve every problem known to mankind. She and Joe Biden have been in power for the past 3½ years. Many of the problems are of their own making. High inflation, border insecurity, high energy prices, etc.

What I struggle with is why she proposes to spend more than $1 trillion of our money when she and Mr. Biden just spent $5.5 trillion of our money these past 3½ years. We had the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure bill. Shouldn’t all of that have been enough to solve most problems we have? When does all that money start to work for us? Or is that money gone, leaving us with the disastrous mess she now claims to be able to clean up if she can just get her hands on more of our money? Enough already.