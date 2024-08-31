90°F
Letters

LETTER: Harris trying to pull a magic act

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
John Turzer Henderson
August 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

David Copperfield is a famous illusionist who entertains audiences with feats of magic and makes objects disappear. Now you see it, now you don’t. Why has Kamala Harris failed to hold a press conference since becoming the presumptive Democratic candidate? Why has she failed to take questions from the media and avoided articulating her policies and how they will solve our country’s many problems? Why won’t she answer questions about her numerous policy flip-flops?

Ms. Harris is trying to convince voters that she can fix the economy, the border and everything else currently not working in America. Are American voters going to buy this when, for the past 3.5 years, she was “the last person in the room” when President Joe Biden made the decisions that created open borders and uncontrolled crime, that destroyed energy dependence, created inflation and led to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal? Then there are the foreign policy disasters with Ukraine, Israel, China, Russia, North Korea and Iran that portray America as weak and could lead to World War III.

Americans should learn about the ultra-far left positions Ms. Harris had taken and supported during her political career, including being named the most far-left member of the Senate. Look hard for anything she has accomplished that made things better for Americans. Then, think back to four years ago and ask yourself: Are your family and your country better off today or during Donald Trump’s presidency?

